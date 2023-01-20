WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reportedly indicated that he will not be ready to go for WrestleMania 39 and the rumored match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Rock has indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Reigns, but he did keep the door open for something in the future. Rock reportedly said he would need to have training time to be able to get into ring shape, and that is an issue with his busy schedule.

It’s possible Rock will change his mind, but that would have to be within the next few days since WWE has a deadline for WrestleMania plans to be decided on as they get closer to the Royal Rumble. It’s also possible that Rock’s return is set on for WrestleMania, but being kept a secret from everyone.

It was noted that Rock working the show is considered less likely than it was a few months ago.

WWE has had a back-up plan for Reigns at WrestleMania 39 if Rock is unable to compete, but there’s still no word yet on who that will be.

On a related note, WWE is releasing new Rock merchandise but word is that this is for RAW 30, and not WrestleMania Season.

