There’s been a lot of speculation on Tessa Blanchard possibly signing with AEW or WWE, but now word from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is that she is not headed to AEW.

It was noted that when Tessa’s name was brought up within AEW, the feeling was that while no one will deny her talent, the decision has been made to not pursue her. AEW officials recognize that Tessa would be very valuable to the company, especially considering the state of their women’s division, but they are not interested in signing her to a contract.

There’s no word on if WWE is trying to bring Tessa in, but AEW has decided to pass on working with her.

Blanchard has not been signed since her Impact Wrestling release came while World Champion earlier this year after the COVID-19 pandemic started. She has wrestled just once since leaving Impact, and that was the loss to Kylie Rae for Warrior Wrestling on September 12.

Stay tuned for more on Tessa’s future.

