A&E has officially renewed WWE LFG for a second season, but the upcoming installment will feature a significant lineup change.

Michelle McCool, a soon-to-be inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, is set to join the series, replacing fellow women’s wrestling legend Mickie James. This unexpected shift has sparked speculation among fans about the reasoning behind the decision.

According to sources close to A&E’s production team, The Undertaker played a key role in securing McCool’s spot on the show. Reports suggest that his continued involvement with the series was contingent on his wife, McCool, being added to the cast. As a result, the decision was made to bring her in, leading to James’ departure.

However, there is no confirmed information indicating that The Undertaker specifically requested Mickie James’ removal or actively pushed for McCool to replace her. The only claim being made is that he expressed a desire for McCool to be part of the series and was willing to remain involved if she were included.

WWE LFG airs every weekend as part of A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday programming block.

(H/T: Fightful Select)