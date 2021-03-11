The card for WrestleMania 37 is reportedly nowhere near finalized.

We are 29 days away from The Grandest Stage of Them All and word now via @Wrestlevotes is that the card is not even close to being finalized, and that most of the card is back to square one.

WWE has just two matches announced for WrestleMania 37 as of this writing – WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. WWE usually has several matches confirmed or close to being confirmed at this point in WrestleMania Season.

This new report comes right after it was reported via the Wrestling Observer that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had decided that WrestleMania 37 needed to “be bigger and to blow up” some of the original ideas and ways that they could use everyone. People within WWE were expecting changes from the original line-up and direction to be made this week, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned for more on the WrestleMania 37 card. You can click here for a recent report on possible matches for the show.

