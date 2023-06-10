Earlier this year it was announced that the first WWE King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event would be held on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia, but weeks later the event was changed to WWE Night of Champions. A WWE source speculated then that both tournaments would be plugged into post-Draft creative plans, but there’s been no update since.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE sources in the know say they’ve heard nothing about the WWE King and Queen of The Ring PLE being re-scheduled for later this year. However, it was also said that the tournaments are something WWE is keeping “in their back pocket” for future Premium Live Events in the Kingdom.

