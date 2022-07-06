WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels continues to oversee the entire WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

In an update on the NXT 2.0 creative team, PWInsider reports that the team still answers to WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard, who is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, while Michaels oversees the brand altogether.

It was noted that Johnny Russo is still working as the NXT 2.0 head writer, while Nick Bonnano and George Carroll, Jr. round out the creative team for the brand.

Carroll recently returned to the company after being released in January. Carroll was one of the many NXT employees and talents, most from the Triple H-era, released in January, including WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, William Regal, Ryan Katz, Dave Kapoor, and Scott Armstrong, among others.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.