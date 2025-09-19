— Wade Barrett is expected to make his return to WWE television this week after several weeks away.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Barrett’s absence was pre-planned, as he had requested time off nine months ago to attend a wedding and was granted three weeks away from TV.

His time off sparked speculation that he was being punished for past comments about Nikki Bella, but Barrett has clarified that the break was entirely voluntary.

He is still scheduled to be on commentary for WWE WrestlePalooza on September 20th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

— After being absent from WWE television since late August, GUNTHER’s long-awaited return appears to be right around the corner.

The two-time former World Heavyweight Champion has been off TV since dropping the title to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, GUNTHER is expected to return “very soon.” While no official date has been confirmed, signs point to The Ring General’s comeback being imminent.

His time away followed a dominant summer stretch in which he captured his second World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso and even retired Goldberg. GUNTHER’s second reign lasted 54 days before Punk ended it at SummerSlam 2025, after which WWE announced he was sidelined indefinitely with injuries.

— Shayna Baszler’s surprise appearance during this week’s NXT: Homecoming special sparked speculation about a possible full-time WWE comeback, but the latest reports suggest the situation is more nuanced.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Baszler’s NXT appearance was reportedly a one-off, with WWE hopeful that she will eventually transition into a backstage role as a coach or producer. The report states,

“Regarding Baszler, those in the company said that they expect and hope she takes a coaching or producing position. At this point nothing is in place and it was just a one-off thing this week.”

However, Fightful is reporting that Baszler has been backstage at NXT fairly regularly, even without an official coaching or producing deal. A WWE source indicated the company is “seeing how things go,” suggesting her presence could extend beyond a single cameo.

For now, Baszler is still a free agent but remains closely involved with WWE behind the scenes — leaving the door open for an eventual return, whether in the ring or in a backstage capacity.