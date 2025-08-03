Fightful Select has shared new insight into the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two). One of the biggest surprises heading into the show was John Cena’s sudden face turn on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown — a shift that reportedly caught not just fans, but many within WWE, off guard.

WWE’s Unreal docuseries captured Cena’s heel turn earlier this year, but not the aftermath. That fallout reportedly had to be reworked due to the limited involvement of The Rock and rapper Travis Scott, who were previously tied to the storyline through the Elimination Chamber: Toronto angle. As of this weekend, WWE sources had not been informed of The Rock making an appearance at SummerSlam 2025, though last-minute surprises have been known to happen. WWE has also been increasingly tight-lipped with such developments — exemplified by the recent Seth Rollins injury storyline, which was even sold as legitimate backstage before the reveal at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two).

In terms of tonight’s main event, sources say WWE is keeping details under wraps, even from some writers and producers, in a deliberate move to preserve the surprise. The match will see Cody Rhodes challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight.

As for Cena’s future, he has just nine WWE appearances remaining on his retirement tour following tonight’s match. This includes three SmackDown tapings scheduled for Montreal, Dublin, and Lyon, as well as four remaining U.S. dates. Cena is also expected to wrestle at three more pay-per-view events, including Clash in Paris on August 31 and WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11 in Australia.

Additionally, WWE reportedly has planned an entrance inspired by Eddie Guerrero at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), complete with a car. While it’s unclear which match will feature the tribute, the obvious belief is that it’ll be tied to Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two).

WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two) airs live tonight on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.