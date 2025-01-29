The Wyatt Sicks Assigned to SmackDown but Yet to Appear

Despite being officially moved to WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their debut on the show. While speculation has linked their absence to Alexa Bliss and ongoing rumors about her potential return, Fightful Select has learned otherwise.

Sources within WWE indicate that an injury-related issue is the primary reason for the faction’s absence from television. Additionally, while Alexa Bliss has not returned, her status has not significantly impacted long-term plans for the group.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding plans for The Wyatts and the return of Alexa Bliss continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)