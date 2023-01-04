AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks are reportedly in talks for new contracts.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson have been in discussions with AEW officials about new contracts. There’s no word yet on the terms, or if the deals have been signed, but word of the talks has made its way through the locker room.

The nature and length of AEW contracts has been the subject of much confusion based on initial reporting, when the talents started, and what the wrestlers have said themselves. The Wrestling Observer originally reported in January 2019 that The Bucks and Cody Rhodes all signed five-year deals, but Rhodes left after three years in early 2022. The contracts were described as “four-year deals” on the October 7, 2019 edition of Being The Elite, but no other details were provided.

Word from multiple AEW sources is that The Bucks have been discussing new contracts with the company that would keep them around for quite some time.

The Bucks will team with AEW Executive Vice President and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega on next week’s Dynamite to face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in Match #7 of their Best Of 7 Series, in a Ladder Match with the titles on the line.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.