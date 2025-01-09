– AEW SVP, Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury took some time off for paternity leave back in December. He has returned to work as of the start of the New Year.

– NJPW has been in active negotiations with Kevin Knight. The promotion also expects to re-sign Gabe Kidd, TJP and David Finlay.

– Malakai Black is not expected back in AEW anytime soon. As noted earlier today, after missing AEW Dynamite on Wednesday due to personal reasons, Tony Schiavone is expected back as early as this week’s AEW Collision show on Saturday night.

– The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson remained in Japan for a few days after their match at the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 special event at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

– Internal sources within NJPW insist the decision was made on their end, not AEW, to suspend Chris Charlton following his comments about Tony Khan on the air last weekend.

