Thunder Rosa is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling for the time being.

As noted, Rosa made a surprise appearance at Impact Slammiversary on Saturday, losing to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo as her mystery opponent.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Rosa is not planned for the current Impact TV tapings, and the appearance on Saturday was a “one shot deal” for the time being. Rosa is not factored in to any Impact creative plans as of now.

The appearance on Saturday was put together over a month ahead of time, and was kept quiet from most of the Impact roster.

Rosa will continue to appear for AEW, wrestling KiLynn King on AEW Dark this week. She remains under contract to the NWA

