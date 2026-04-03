Thunder Rosa could be on the verge of making a major career move that bridges two promotions.

Following her recent comments about wanting to secure a dual contract with both CMLL and AEW, it appears that goal is now close to becoming a reality.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the current working plan is for Thunder Rosa to be offered a dual deal that would allow her to compete in both promotions simultaneously. The proposed agreement with CMLL is expected to run alongside her existing AEW contract, rather than replace it.

As for her AEW status, it’s believed that her current deal runs through some point in 2027, although an exact expiration date has not been confirmed.

If finalized, the arrangement would mark a significant step in Rosa’s career, giving her the opportunity to maintain a presence in AEW while also returning to her roots in CMLL.

The deal is reportedly expected to be announced in the near future.

(H/T: Fightful Select)