Tiffany Stratton was determined to finish the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match despite a frightening landing that left her dealing with neck pain.

During Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event in New Orleans, Stratton climbed a ladder and attempted a dive onto several competitors at ringside. However, the landing went wrong, with her head bouncing off the floor upon impact.

Medical personnel briefly checked on Stratton following the incident before she was able to continue competing.

Speaking during the WWE Money in the Bank post-show, Stratton acknowledged that she was still feeling the effects of the landing but had no intention of letting it prevent her from finishing the match.

“I’m sitting here, my neck still hurts,” Stratton said. “But I wanted to do anything it took to get that briefcase. So I told medical I was okay.”

She wasn’t done there.

“I wanna still power through this match and get through it,” she continued. “Because what’s a ladder match without Tiffy in it? So I powered through it and it worked out in the end.”

Stratton ultimately went on to win the match by capturing her second Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and securing a guaranteed championship opportunity at any point over the next year.

Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided additional insight into what may have caused the dangerous landing, pointing to the positioning of the ladder and the direction Stratton attempted to jump.

“They set the ladder up like this [sideways], and instead of jumping the direction of the legs so the ladder doesn’t move, she jumped off the side,” Alvarez explained. “That’s how Charly Manson almost killed himself. That’s how multiple people… cause you can’t jump off the side, because as soon as you jump, the ladder flies this way, and she just went straight down.”

According to Alvarez, the positioning of the ladder also made it difficult for the other competitors to catch Stratton as originally anticipated.

“No one could have caught her because they were expecting her to go out,” he said. “But you can’t go out when you jump off that side. She in the post-show pretty much admitted, ‘I’m still not good.'”

Despite the concerning incident, Stratton managed to finish the match and leave New Orleans with the briefcase. The extent of any injury stemming from the landing has not been officially confirmed.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.