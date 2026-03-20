There’s a big update on the status of “Timeless” Toni Storm.

And it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to see her back in the ring anytime soon.

Storm was officially written off AEW television during the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she was taken out in a carefully crafted non-contact angle. The segment notably included several subtle ‘easter eggs,’ clearly designed to spark speculation among viewers about the identity of her mystery attacker.

And it worked.

Behind the scenes, the situation appears to be more serious than initially expected. Storm had originally been scheduled to compete on that same March 18 show, but was ultimately not medically cleared to wrestle.

Now, AEW is reportedly preparing for a lengthy absence.

As things stand, there is an expectation that Storm may not be cleared to return to in-ring action until at least sometime in 2026. That would mark a significant stretch on the sidelines for one of the company’s top stars.

Despite the setback, creative plans are already in motion. AEW reportedly has a direction mapped out for the ongoing “attacker” storyline, indicating that Storm’s absence will continue to play into television in the weeks and months ahead.

A long road ahead.

But the story is just getting started.

(H/T: Fightful Select)