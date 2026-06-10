CM Punk has been absent from WWE television for several weeks, but multiple reports continue to indicate that there is no cause for concern regarding his status with the company.

Punk has not appeared on WWE programming since the Raw following WrestleMania 42, which has fueled speculation online about why he has been off television and what WWE may have planned for him moving forward.

According to one report released this week, there is nothing unusual behind Punk’s absence. The belief is that the former World Heavyweight Champion is simply taking some time away after maintaining a busy schedule and wrestling regularly over the last several years.

The report stated, “He’ll be back in no time, right back on top of the card. It is not true that they have no plans for CM Punk.”

A separate report published today largely backed up that claim, noting that Punk is expected to return to WWE television “in the coming months.”

The report also stated that new CM Punk merchandise is currently being prepared ahead of his eventual comeback.

Punk was last seen on the Raw after WrestleMania 42 after dropping the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

During that appearance, he shared a notable in-ring promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, seemingly planting the seeds for a potential future showdown between the two stars.

That possibility remains on the table.

Despite the apparent setup, Punk has not been featured on WWE television since that segment, and WWE has yet to provide any storyline explanation for his absence.

There are, however, several signs that suggest his return may not be far away.

Punk is prominently featured on WWE’s promotional material for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 1 and August 2 in Minneapolis.

In addition, the July 6 episode of Raw is scheduled for Chicago, Punk’s hometown, and he is currently advertised for the event.

MORE CM PUNK NEWS: New Rumor Claims CM Punk Is Seeking WWE Exit Following Alleged Issues With TKO

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)