WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil is not retired from the ring.

Titus recently spoke with Fightful Select and reiterated that he is not retired, and fully plans to return to the ring one day.

A WWE source also confirmed that Titus is not considered to be on the active roster right now.

Titus does not have a timeframe for his ring return. He noted that he will discuss it with WWE officials when he feels the time is right, but it “will happen.”

Titus is now fully embracing his role as Global Ambassador with the company.

Titus has not wrestled since losing to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley on the November 9, 2020 RAW episode.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.