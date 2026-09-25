TKO reportedly isn’t getting involved in WWE’s week-to-week creative decisions, including who holds the company’s top championships.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com while discussing Sami Zayn’s current run as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Meltzer previously reported that there was some internal debate over putting the title on Zayn. While there were said to be mixed feelings about the decision within WWE, he noted that TKO executives are not particularly concerned with matters such as individual title changes.

Instead, TKO’s upper management is said to be focused on WWE’s larger financial and business dealings.

“I think because we reported that Zayn being champion was a heavily debated topic for obvious and not obvious reasons, there was a push back to say everyone is thrilled with him and TKO is behind him,” Meltzer wrote.

“The reality is there are mixed feelings and we were told those at TKO do not care among small things like who is the champion right now and they are into the bigger deals.”

Meltzer added that TKO executives therefore would not necessarily have a positive or negative opinion on Zayn’s championship reign.

“So they would have no opinion either positive or negative and nobody from there has said anything regarding this now two week title run because that isn’t what they deal with or are concerned about.”

Zayn regained the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating CM Punk on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

His previous reign with the championship lasted just nine days, meaning his current run has already surpassed his first.

WWE has Money in the Bank scheduled for October 10, followed by Crown Jewel on November 7 in Saudi Arabia.

If Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns remain champions heading into Crown Jewel, the event would set the stage for another chapter in their long-running rivalry.