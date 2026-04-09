More details are continuing to surface regarding TNA’s recent decision to block talent from working matches against AEW names on independent shows.

As noted, TNA President Carlos Silva recently confirmed that several TNA wrestlers have been pulled from previously scheduled indie appearances opposite AEW talent, citing what he described as “partner conflicts.” However, additional information suggests this situation extends beyond just the most recent developments.

According to sources familiar with the matter, a previously planned bout between MJF and his longtime friend Bear Bronson at a Game Changer Wrestling event in March was also blocked by TNA.

That wasn’t an isolated case.

Interestingly, not all cross-promotional matches have been affected. The recent match between Mercedes Moné and Jody Threat was allowed to move forward, with the TNA star picking up the victory just last week.

Still, the internal reaction hasn’t been entirely positive. Several TNA talents have reportedly expressed frustration over the inconsistency in which matches are being approved or denied.

Behind the scenes, there may be additional tension at play. Sources indicate that Silva was not pleased with AEW scheduling last week’s episode of AEW Collision on a Thursday night against his TNA iMPACT show.

However, as previously reported, that scheduling decision was made by Warner Bros. Discovery—not AEW itself. AEW sources noted that the company would have actually preferred to air the show following NCAA March Madness games to take advantage of the strong sports lead-in audience.

(H/T: Fightful Select)