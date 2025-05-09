– Newly appointed TNA Vice President Ross Forman took to Twitter to reflect on his new role, sharing his excitement for what’s ahead. “Excited for the future of @ThisIsTNA, with its incredibly talented roster, crew, staff & of course its loyal fan base,” Forman wrote. “Lots of memories & friendships at TNA * TNA * TNA! Love the TNA partnership with @WWE & can’t wait for TNA’s Slammiversary on July 20 at @UBSArena in New York.”

– Following the Under Siege pay-per-view on May 23, TNA will hold television tapings on May 24 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. On May 25, the promotion heads to Niagara Falls for the Border Brawl event at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre. TNA’s next pay-per-view after Under Siege is Against All Odds, set for June 6 in Tempe, Arizona.

– TNA has officially put a stop to the use of excessive blood in matches moving forward. The Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young Dog Collar Match marked the final bout before the new policy was enacted.