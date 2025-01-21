Another update has surfaced regarding the actions of PCO at “The People vs. GCW” event on Sunday night.

As noted, “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship with a sledgehammer and cut a shoot promo bashing TNA Wrestling.

Following the show, PCO took to social media and shared multiple rants further bashing TNA management.

In an update, TNA was reportedly furious about the situation.

The company stated that PCO had a replica title, while they still retained the real championship. He was scheduled to drop the title and conclude his time with the company this Thursday, coinciding with the expiration of his contract.

TNA believed that his frustration stemmed from the decision not to renew his contract.