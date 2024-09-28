TNA Wrestling did the best they could to avoid cancelling their originally scheduled back-to-back iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

After initially postponing the shows, the decision was made on Saturday to cancel them altogether.

The company reportedly went above and beyond to avoid doing this, as these were set to be the shows that built to their biggest event of the year, TNA Bound For Glory 2024, on October 26 in Detroit, MI.

To make matters worse, the company did more promotion than usual for these shows, including sending The Hardys duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy to make the media rounds in Spartanburg.

Some of the staff that was already in the area faced power outages in their hotels, and there was trouble finding vacancies anywhere else. Things were bad enough that many had to charge their phones in their cars.

Ultimately, due to the issues stemming from Hurricane Helene, the call and announcement was made regarding the Spartanburg cancellations.

TNA are already scrambling looking for ways to get things back on track, with talk of running Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. next week for tapings of TNA iMPACT leading up to TNA Bound For Glory 2024. The same venue hosted TNA tapings during the pandemic, as well as the TNA Slammiversary 2021 show.

This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT could end up being a “Best of TNA Bound For Glory” special if things aren’t resolved.

