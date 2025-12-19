TNA Wrestling continues to work behind the scenes to secure its roster, but the contract situation may not be as settled as initially believed.

Over the past week, reports indicated that TNA has been offering short-term extensions to several talents, with more than a dozen contracts either expiring or nearing their end.

Those offers are said to be structured as three-month deals, allowing the company flexibility as it looks ahead.

However, the picture appears murkier than first reported.

While four specific names were cited this week as having reached agreements, sources now indicate that at least two of those reports were inaccurate.

As of December 19, Jake Something has not signed a new contract with TNA. Zachary Wentz is also not under a new deal at this time, despite earlier speculation suggesting otherwise.

There is stronger belief internally that Steve Maclin has agreed to terms, while AJ Francis is also believed to be on board in principle. That said, Francis has reportedly not put pen to paper yet.

In short, discussions are ongoing, and several situations remain very much in flux.

(H/T: Fightful Select)