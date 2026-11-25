Another notable tag-team in TNA Wrestling is approaching the end of their current contracts.

Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, are reportedly closing in on the expiration of their existing deals with the company.

The former AEW and ROH stars are currently in discussions with TNA Wrestling regarding new contracts, although the two sides have yet to come to terms on an agreement.

The Righteous have enjoyed a strong year in TNA, highlighted by their feud with Matt and Jeff Hardy.

As things stand, the belief is that Vincent and Dutch’s current contracts are set to expire on December 31, 2026.

(H/T: PWInsider)