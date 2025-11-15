Dezmond Xavier made his return at tonight’s TNA Turning Point special.

He appeared as what many backstage jokingly described as “the least surprising surprise” of the night. That reaction was intentional. TNA officials were fully aware that fans would immediately suspect Xavier as the mystery man slotted to reunite with his Rascalz partners, and the company was said to be very happy with both the live crowd response and Xavier’s in-ring performance.

Despite the return, Xavier is not currently under contract to TNA.

Even so, we’re told creative already has plans mapped out for him alongside the Rascalz should he continue working with the company.

On that note, Zachary Wentz’s deal with TNA is set to expire at the end of the year.

The trio will be exploring their collective options, and there is already an expectation among those we’ve spoken to that outside interest in The Rascalz will surface once contracts come up.

We’re also expecting additional updates soon regarding the status of Myron Reed and Trey Miguel as the group evaluates its next steps.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of The System vs. The Rascalz match from TNA Turning Point 2025, which featured the return of Dezmond Xavier:

The System vs. The Rascalz Xavier made his return to the Rascalz, and TNA, tonight. The story of this match was the power of the System against the speed of the Rascals. And it was crazy fun with a lot of unique double, triple, and quadruple teams. JDC started out with Reed. He took down Reed with a head scissors while Hannifan rattled off a list of accomplishments which included “beating Chris Jericho at WrestleMania.” Edwards tossed Wentz over his head with a belly to belly throw. Xavier got the tag, as did Moose. Moose missed a charge on Xavier in the corner, and the the four Rascalz swarmed all over Moose with an offensive flurry. That got a near fall, and then one chop put Wentz. Myers got the tag and wore down Wentz with a chinlock. Wentz came back with a handspring into a knee to Myers’ chin. Edwards and Zavier got tags, and Xavier put Edwards down with a cutter. Xavier caught Myers with a dropkick, then took Edwards down with a spinning DDT. Edwards got Xavier with an enziguri and pulled him out of the corner with a backpack stunner. Moose got the tag and hit Xavier with a dropkick to send him over the top. Moose slammed Reed down with an uranagi, then hit a senton. Moose made Xavier go to hell (hanging tree sitout powerbomb) for a near fall. JDC dove in with knee onto Xavier, who was powerslammed by Moose. The Rascalz triple-teamed Moose. Xaiver went for a plancha to the floor on Moose, who caught him and powerbombed him on the apron (but well into the middle of the apron so he didn’t kill him… AJ Francis take notes). More dives from both teams followed, ending with Reed jumping over the top ropes and pulling Myers down with a cutter in a pile of all their opponents on the floor. Back in the ring, The System all dropped big moves on Xaiver and went for a pin, but Migeul dove off the top with a meteora to break up the pin attempt. Miguel ran the ropes and ran right into a boot from Moose.Edwards hit Miguel with a spear. Two of the Rascalz help up JDC in a torture rack, and the other two dove off the top and double-stomped JDC. Someone went for a cover on JDC, but Moose broke that up by powerbombing Miguel onto the pin attempt. Reed went for a cutter, but Moose pulled Reed into a headbutt. Moose dove off the top but then Reed caught him with a cutter anyway. And Wentz followed up with another cutter. Xavier then finished of JDC with a twisting senton off the top (the Spiral Tap) for get the pinfall. Winners: The Rascalz

