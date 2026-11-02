TNA Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) could be moving closer to a working relationship, with additional details emerging regarding a potential partnership between the two promotions.

As reported back in June, TNA and OVW had been discussing a possible agreement that would see OVW become TNA’s developmental territory.

According to a new report from the same source, the potential arrangement may be connected to the two companies sharing investors. TNA President Carlos Silva has also attended OVW events in the past, although he reportedly has not been present at any recent shows.

Another possibility being discussed involves moving production of TNA Xplosion to OVW’s Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The move would reportedly help reduce production costs, as Xplosion is currently taped alongside TNA iMPACT at the promotion’s television tapings.

No official agreement between the two promotions has been announced.

Meanwhile, TNA has two additional television taping stops scheduled for the remainder of 2026, with shows set for November 18 and 19 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, followed by December 18 and 19 at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.