TNA is gearing up for a live IMPACT event.

According to a report from Fightful Select, TNA is planning a trip to Orlando in February to fill a gap in their schedule. New details have now emerged about their plans.

Sources revealed that TNA is targeting February 20 for a live episode of IMPACT. An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, though the venue remains unconfirmed.

When asked about the possibility of additional live IMPACT episodes this year, sources indicated there are plans for more. However, these live events will likely be reserved for special occasions when it aligns with the company’s strategy.