One of the most sought-after free agents in professional wrestling has officially joined TNA, though she’s actually been under contract for quite some time.

TNA Wrestling recently confirmed that Maggie Lee had signed with the promotion, as first revealed on the Battleground podcast.

Lee has built a strong reputation on the independent wrestling circuit over the past few years, frequently appearing on lists of top unsigned talents. Many fans and industry insiders anticipated her eventual signing, but it turns out she had already been part of TNA’s roster for months.

Although the news surfaced on March 27, sources indicate that Lee’s signing took place sometime after December. Interestingly, her contract was secured by former TNA executives Gail Kim and Ariel Sherner before their departure from the company this week.

(H/T: Fightful Select)