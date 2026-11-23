TNA Wrestling has reportedly parted ways with referee Mike “Romo” Romanella following a personal conduct violation.

Romanella was escorted out of the company’s television tapings in Calgary, Alberta, this past week after TNA officials learned that he had been actively working in the adult film industry.

According to details surrounding the situation, both TNA and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment received an email containing links to Romanella’s adult film work, including material reportedly produced as recently as this past summer.

Romanella was subsequently informed of his termination and participated in an exit interview, during which he reportedly attempted to plead his case.

One source within TNA indicated that the situation might have been handled differently had the material simply been leaked from his past. However, Romanella’s continued participation in adult films was considered a violation of the company’s personal conduct policies.

While additional rumors circulated internally regarding his departure, those claims have not been substantiated. The reported reason for his dismissal was specifically his involvement in the adult film industry.

The decision comes despite TNA reportedly having plans to utilize Romanella in a larger capacity throughout 2027.

Interestingly, Romanella’s “Romo Performance” brand had served as a sponsor of TNA programming during the latter half of 2026. The sponsorship arrangement reportedly made his involvement financially beneficial to the company, with suggestions that TNA effectively generated revenue through its use of Romanella as a referee.

(H/T: Fightful Select)