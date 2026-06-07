TNA Wrestling’s roster underwent a notable change this weekend, as both Steve Maclin and Myla Grace have officially departed the company after requesting their releases.

The promotion confirmed the news on June 7 through an unusual public statement announcing the departures and wishing both talents well in their future endeavors.

TNA has historically handled talent exits quietly, making the decision to issue an official release announcement stand out to many within the company.

According to sources, Maclin had hoped to keep details surrounding his exit private. However, TNA moved forward with the public announcement.

Neither Maclin nor Grace were consulted beforehand regarding the company’s decision to publicly disclose the releases.

Maclin’s departure comes after a lengthy period of frustration with the promotion’s creative direction.

Over the past year, he had been among the talent who voiced concerns both publicly and privately regarding the company’s direction.

Sources indicate that some within the roster felt the creative product had not significantly improved despite organizational changes and the company’s move to AMC Networks.

Another issue frequently discussed internally has been talent compensation.

While TNA has secured new partnerships and expanded its visibility, many wrestlers reportedly remain on short-term agreements rather than full-time salaried contracts.

Sources noted that pay structure concerns have continued to be a topic of conversation among talent even after the AMC transition.

As for what’s next, Maclin is expected to draw interest from multiple promotions now that he is officially a free agent.

Meanwhile, several industry sources believe Myla Grace has significant upside and could eventually find opportunities with larger national promotions if the right situation presents itself.

(H/T: Fightful Select)