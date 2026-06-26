Rumors regarding TNA Wrestling potentially being put up for sale are being strongly denied by company officials.

Over the past several days, reports have circulated online claiming that TNA is currently on the market, with its parent company, Anthem Media, reportedly seeking between $30 million and $50 million for the promotion.

However, after speaking with multiple sources within both TNA and Anthem over the past two days, we are told that those reports are not accurate. According to those sources, TNA is not currently for sale, and Anthem has not been shopping the company to potential buyers.

Anthem sources also specifically pushed back on the reported valuation, stating that the rumored $30-$50 million asking price significantly “undervalues” the company in its current state.

In addition, company sources denied claims that WWE would hold the right of first refusal should any offer be made to purchase TNA.

One source was particularly critical of how the story spread online, suggesting the timing appeared intended to “hurt the company” as it heads into this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

“A social media account with no track record or real following threw out grandiose statements and everyone parroted it for no reason other than to grab attention for themselves,” the source said.

Sources also noted that Anthem previously turned down an offer from former TNA executive Scott D’Amore when he attempted to purchase the company several years ago.

TNA’s biggest event of the year, Slammiversary, is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live TNA Slammiversary Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)