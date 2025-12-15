With a major television shift looming, TNA Wrestling has been busy handling internal business ahead of its upcoming AMC deal.

As previously reported over the past several months, TNA entered late 2025 with at least a dozen talent contracts scheduled to expire by year’s end. On top of that, several agreements had already run their course between Bound For Glory and the start of December.

However, progress has quietly been made behind the scenes.

One source is now reporting that TNA has effectively finalized a number of short-term contracts with various talents, many of which are believed to be in the three-month range. At this time, the specific names tied to those deals have not been fully confirmed, though verification efforts are ongoing.

The approach appears to be intentional on both sides.

Multiple talents have indicated a preference for short-term agreements, citing the flexibility it provides and the ability to keep future options open. From TNA’s perspective, sources say the structure offers important financial flexibility while also making it easier to work with performers who may be hesitant to commit to long-term deals.

With the AMC launch roughly a month away, TNA continues to balance stability with adaptability as it prepares for its next chapter.

(H/T: Fightful Select)