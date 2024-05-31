More details have surfaced regarding the TNA Wrestling cuts made this week.

As we reported earlier today via PWInsider.com, “a number of departures as part of cutbacks made by Anthem management.”

These included Dave Sahadi, who held the post of Creative Director for TNA Wrestling, and the Director for TNA broadcasts for 18 years during prior ownerships, as well as RD Evans, who was considered head of creative and was also a Producer, as well as multiple departures from the live events division in what was described as “restructuring.”

Fightful Select is reporting that Lou D’Angeli was another release that was made. He was known as Lou E. Dangerously during his days in ECW, and served as the Vice President of Marketing at Anthem Sports Group and TNA Wrestling.

Another name, which was not disclosed in the report, was said to be in a similar department within the company, and wouldn’t be a name that many in the wrestling beat would be familiar with.

We will keep you posted as more information regarding the TNA Wrestling layoffs continues to surface.