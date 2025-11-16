TNA Wrestling’s next major move on U.S. television may be coming sooner rather than later.

A new report from Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI.com indicates that the company is close to finalizing a fresh domestic media rights agreement. According to Alba, “high-ranking television industry sources” expect TNA to make the announcement by the end of 2025, if not well before then.

One name that has surfaced in discussions is AMC, which has reportedly emerged as a possible destination for future TNA programming.

The news follows up on comments TNA President Carlos Silva made throughout the summer regarding the company’s aggressive push for a revamped media deal — ideally one that would allow Impact to air live on a weekly basis.

Back in July, Silva stated that they were operating within a “60 to 90 day” window to secure and reveal the agreement, signaling that discussions were already in an advanced stage.

While the domestic deal remains the missing piece, TNA has already been active on the international front in 2025. The promotion kicked off the year by shifting its Canadian rights to Sportsnet, filling the void left when WWE programming exited the network for its new home on Netflix.

Most recently, on November 4, TNA announced a wide-reaching partnership with Claro Sports that will bring its programming to a long list of Latin American territories, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the new TNA Wrestling television deal continue to surface.