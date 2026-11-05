Another notable TNA Wrestling star could be approaching free agency as the end of 2026 draws closer.

According to one source, former TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali is currently scheduled to see his contract with the promotion expire at the end of the year.

Ali has been a prominent member of the TNA roster, with his work throughout 2026 also helping elevate Jason Hotch.

In addition to his in-ring contributions, Ali has taken on an informal scouting role while appearing at independent wrestling events. He previously confirmed that he has occasionally recommended promising talent to TNA management after encountering them on the independent scene.

Sources within TNA reportedly hold Ali in high regard, and the expectation is that the company will attempt to retain his services by presenting him with a new contract offer.

There has been no indication that Ali has agreed to an extension at this time.

(H/T: Fightful Select)