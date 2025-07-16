Could “The Phenomenal One” be headed back to where it all began?

AJ Styles continues to be the focus of heavy speculation leading into this weekend’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The buzz picked up major traction following a tweet from Anthem President Carlos Silva, who posted the word PHENOMENAL in all caps—an obvious nod that sent fans and insiders into a frenzy.

Styles, who helped build the TNA brand during its early years and remained a cornerstone through much of the 2000s, hasn’t appeared for the company since departing in early 2014.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Silva was directly asked about the AJ Styles rumors. He didn’t confirm anything, but he leaned in heavily to the speculation, saying he simply “likes the word phenomenal,” and adding that it would be a “phenomenal” night—smiling as he echoed the phrase.

In an additional tease, TNA Vice President Ross Forman took a similar approach, using the word “Phenomenal” in all capital letters while pushing Sunday’s big event.

“Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20 at UBS Arena in New York is a must-see event from TNA,” Forman wrote via X. “Slammiversary will be The Event for TNA. Slammiversary will be PHENOMENAL.”

While most sources remain quiet on the matter, one contact close to the situation suggested that if Styles doesn’t appear, the ongoing teases would be viewed as a “massive misfire.”

