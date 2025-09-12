– Brock Lesnar is scheduled to arrive today for SmackDown, unlike last week when he flew in on Thursday.

– Endeavor officially merged WWE and UFC to form ‘TKO’ two years ago on this day, September 12, 2023.

– Despite recent chatter on Facebook, there has been no confirmation from any U.S. outlets regarding Daga signing with WWE at this time.

– WWE’s 3pm ET breaking news announcement later today is heavily expected to be the official confirmation that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Many staff and talent were already in Las Vegas on Thursday ahead of the announcement. WWE has kept details on the news fairly quiet throughout the week. Advertised to appear at today’s WWE press conference are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Charlotte Flair.

(H/T: Fightful Select)