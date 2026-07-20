Tom Brady’s ongoing rivalry with Logan Paul could eventually play out inside a WWE ring.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, WWE has held ongoing discussions with the seven-time Super Bowl champion about a potential appearance, with the possibility of Brady confronting Logan Paul as their real-life back-and-forth continues to escalate.

The issues between the two began earlier this year following Brady’s appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast before reigniting over the weekend.

During Fanatics Fest in New York City, Brady slapped Paul during an interaction, and later gave him the middle finger while the two attended the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday (see videos below). Brady also recently appeared on stage alongside Cody Rhodes and spoke about a potential WWE match.

The reported talks are viewed as a natural fit given the existing business ties between the two sides. Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders alongside TKO CEO and Chairman Ari Emanuel, whose company owns WWE, meaning the two already have an established relationship outside of sports entertainment.

At this point, it’s unclear what role Brady could ultimately have if an agreement is reached, or how physically involved the 48-year-old would be willing to get inside the ring. No timetable or official plans have been announced regarding a potential WWE appearance.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul beefing at the World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zm8pUCXVzu — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) July 19, 2026