Tommaso Ciampa’s post-WWE future is beginning to come into focus.
The two-time NXT Champion recently confirmed that his WWE contract is set to expire and that he will not be re-signing, making him a free agent for the first time in nearly a decade.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided additional insight into what could be next for Ciampa, noting that there has been talk about a potential move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
“There is talk of him trying to get into New Japan,” Meltzer wrote. “He’d fit in style wise with AEW but AEW has such a large roster filled with top talent so it’s a tough place to break through. The fact he’s pushing indie bookings would seem to indicate he didn’t leave for AEW and a deal there, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see such a deal happen given Tony Khan signing so many people and he’s a strong in-ring wrestler.”
The NJPW mention has raised eyebrows, especially given Ciampa’s hard-hitting, physical in-ring style.
At the same time, Ciampa appears to be preparing for life beyond WWE from a branding standpoint. He has filed to trademark both “Psycho Killer” and “Psycho King” for wrestling purposes, with “Psycho Killer” serving as a nod to the Talking Heads song he famously used as his entrance theme prior to joining WWE.
Ciampa officially confirmed his WWE departure in a statement released on January 3, reflecting on the different chapters of his career.
“I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE,” Ciampa wrote. “I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.”