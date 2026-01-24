Tommaso Ciampa’s post-WWE future is beginning to come into focus.

The two-time NXT Champion recently confirmed that his WWE contract is set to expire and that he will not be re-signing, making him a free agent for the first time in nearly a decade.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided additional insight into what could be next for Ciampa, noting that there has been talk about a potential move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“There is talk of him trying to get into New Japan,” Meltzer wrote. “He’d fit in style wise with AEW but AEW has such a large roster filled with top talent so it’s a tough place to break through. The fact he’s pushing indie bookings would seem to indicate he didn’t leave for AEW and a deal there, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see such a deal happen given Tony Khan signing so many people and he’s a strong in-ring wrestler.”

The NJPW mention has raised eyebrows, especially given Ciampa’s hard-hitting, physical in-ring style.

At the same time, Ciampa appears to be preparing for life beyond WWE from a branding standpoint. He has filed to trademark both “Psycho Killer” and “Psycho King” for wrestling purposes, with “Psycho Killer” serving as a nod to the Talking Heads song he famously used as his entrance theme prior to joining WWE.

Ciampa officially confirmed his WWE departure in a statement released on January 3, reflecting on the different chapters of his career.

“I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE,” Ciampa wrote. “I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

