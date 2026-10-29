AEW has begun teasing the return of Toni Storm, although fans hoping to see the former AEW Women’s World Champion back in the ring soon may have to wait a little longer.

Storm has been absent from AEW programming since defeating Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution in March 2026. She was abruptly written off television shortly afterward, despite the company previously having significant creative plans involving her throughout the year.

According to a new backstage report, AEW officials were aware following Revolution that Storm would be unavailable until late 2026 at the earliest. The company subsequently began developing a storyline surrounding her disappearance, with plans to introduce several clues pointing toward different potential suspects responsible for taking her out.

Interestingly, the creative direction reportedly included a specific individual who was originally intended to be revealed as Storm’s mystery attacker. However, the identity was deliberately left flexible in case circumstances required AEW to change its plans before the eventual reveal.

The first apparent signs of that storyline resurfacing came during AEW WrestleDream earlier this month, when select media members attending the event discovered cassette tapes that had seemingly been planted as part of an effort to begin teasing Storm’s return.

Despite those developments, sources within AEW have indicated that Storm’s actual in-ring return is not considered imminent. There is, however, the possibility that additional storyline elements involving the former champion could begin appearing on television before she is ready to wrestle again.

Storm has also reportedly been absent from AEW events throughout her time away, with little indication that she has been backstage at any recent shows.

KEEP UP WITH THIS STORY: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm AEW Absence And Return Tracker

(H/T: Fightful Select)