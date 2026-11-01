Fans hoping to see Toni Storm return to the ring before the end of 2026 may have to wait a little longer.

According to one source, Storm is still not expected to make her in-ring return before the end of the year.

The report also included an update on the mystery surrounding the attack that was used to write Storm off AEW television.

There was reportedly an idea in place regarding the identity of Storm’s attacker when the storyline was originally put together. However, those plans are not necessarily locked in and could change before her eventual return.

As of this writing, AEW has not officially announced a return date for Storm.

KEEP UP WITH THIS STORY: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm AEW Absence And Return Tracker

(H/T: Fightful Select)