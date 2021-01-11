WWE is reportedly planning to keep Randy Orton in the main event of tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.

As noted earlier, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to face Orton in a non-title match on tonight’s RAW but that match has been nixed.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE is planning on keeping Orton in tonight’s main event. They are currently working on finding a suitable replacement for Orton, but there’s no word yet on who that will be.

WWE is looking to replace McIntyre with another top talent to go up against Orton as tonight’s RAW will have major competition from the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW. No other matches had been announced besides Orton vs. McIntyre, but WWE was teasing a possible appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who is waiting on McIntyre’s response to last week’s Royal Rumble challenge.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.