Tony Schiavone is not suspended from All Elite Wrestling.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the legendary pro wrestling commentator did not miss the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN. due to being suspended by the company.

There were rumors suggesting this, citing a tweet Schiavone posted in response to NJPW commentator Chris Charlton being suspended by NJPW for his Tony Khan comments on the air over the weekend.

“Hey [Chris Charlton] speaking for all of us in AEW, GFY,” Schiavone wrote via X after hearing Charlton’s comments about Khan. “And speaking for all of us who have been around you, take a shower once in a while.”

Although there was speculation that the above comments from Schiavone led to a suspension from AEW, that is untrue. Schiavone was not suspended by AEW, and his absence from the 1/8 AEW Dynamite show had nothing to do with any of this.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Schiavone’s absence was “just a family situation.” He added that Schiavone will likely return on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.