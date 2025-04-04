It appears that Miro, formerly known to WWE fans as Rusev, may be inching closer to a comeback. The former WWE United States Champion was seen at WWE’s corporate offices in Stamford, Connecticut this past Wednesday.

Sources indicate that Miro spent the majority of the day at WWE Headquarters, where he was involved in several meetings with key company officials. In addition to those discussions, he also reportedly took part in a photo shoot—an activity that often signals plans for promotional material or future appearances.

In other WWE talent updates, JD McDonagh—sidelined since January due to broken ribs and a punctured lung—is nearing a return to in-ring competition. WWE is reportedly hopeful he will be cleared soon. Kairi Sane is also expected to make her comeback shortly, as she continues to recover from an arm injury.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)