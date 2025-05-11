A top free agent is expected to make their official debut in All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

Mina Shirakawa’s highly anticipated arrival in AEW appears to be right around the corner.

After previously revealing her intentions to relocate to the United States, Shirakawa was confirmed last month as one of AEW’s newest signees. Now, according to a recent update, her official debut is expected to take place very soon.

Sources indicate that Shirakawa’s AEW television appearance could happen within the next couple of weeks, and there’s already internal chatter about plans to feature her prominently right out of the gate. Reports suggest the company is positioning her for an immediate push upon her return.

Shirakawa made a strong impression during her past stints with AEW, most notably working alongside “Timeless” Toni Storm and “The Glamour” Mariah May.

