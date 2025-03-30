Kevin Knight has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling, concluding a period of strong interest from multiple promotions across the wrestling industry.

Reports emerged in early January that Knight’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling had expired during the week of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. This development coincided with his title loss at the event. While NJPW was eager to retain him, many anticipated that Knight would seek opportunities with a U.S.-based promotion.

In early February, Knight met with AEW President Tony Khan and Rocky Romero around the time he competed in a Ring of Honor taping, where he faced AR Fox in a time-limit draw.

During this period, Knight also explored potential opportunities with WWE. Multiple sources indicated that he had received an “invited WWE tryout,” though it remains unclear whether this was a private session or if he attended at all.

A veteran WWE Performance Center staff member commented, “I’m not sure what more they needed to see. He’s competed in NJPW, CMLL, AEW, ROH, MLW, and TNA. There’s footage of him performing on every major stage except ours. At least we made an effort.”

It was confirmed that WWE had interest in signing Knight, and if a deal had materialized, he likely would have begun his tenure in NXT.

Meanwhile, sources in TNA and other promotions believed he would only return to their ranks if WWE signed him. Knight appeared in seven matches for TNA between January and March of last year and participated in four MLW events between September and November.

With his move to AEW now official, Knight is poised for the next phase of his career on a major stage, and himself claimed after his debut match on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision that he will eventually be headlining pay-per-views all over the globe (Watch Video Here).

