WWE is keeping an eye on a familiar name with deep roots in the company’s history.

There has been internal discussion within WWE regarding David Finlay as a potential future addition, with his name coming up in conversations behind the scenes. While no negotiations have taken place at this time, Finlay has been mentioned as someone worth monitoring moving forward.

One area of interest appears to be NXT, where there is said to be intrigue about possibly bringing Finlay into the system. His combination of international experience and established name recognition has reportedly made him a topic of conversation as WWE continues to evaluate talent options.

David Finlay’s current contract situation has also fueled speculation. His deal is believed to be nearing its expiration, and he is said to be weighing his options, particularly with an eye toward spending more time in the United States in 2026.

Despite that, Finlay still has ongoing commitments with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the promotion is reportedly hopeful about retaining him. For now, his immediate future remains tied overseas, but interest from WWE suggests his situation is one to watch closely as the year progresses.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)