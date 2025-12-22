Trick Williams’ long-rumored jump to WWE’s main roster now appears to be official.

Last week, it was reported that Williams is now listed internally as part of the SmackDown roster. The situation was discussed further by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer during Sunday night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, where they also touched on the possibility of additional NXT standouts being called up in the near future.

According to Meltzer, WWE is already framing Williams as a major free agent within storyline.

“He’s on the main roster now,” Meltzer said. “They are doing an angle where I guess both general managers are trying to sign him and he’s the hottest free agent, which, haven’t they done that angle a lot?”

The conversation then turned to Williams’ recent real-life engagement to Lash Legend, which Alvarez said tipped him off to the call-up ahead of time.

“As soon as I saw that, I thought he’s been called up,” Alvarez explained. “This is a big celebration. They are both going to the main roster and away we go. It was time. It’s past time for a lot of those guys.”

Meltzer agreed that Williams is more than ready for the next step, particularly when it comes to star power and presence.

“As far as Trick goes, personality wise, obviously, he’s ready,” Meltzer said. “Personality wise he should be a giant, giant star.”

And Williams may not be alone for long.

“I don’t think it will be that long before Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans, and Oba Femi are up as well,” Meltzer added. “Everybody was pretty much raving about those guys, and Leon Slater, from the show last week.”

All signs point to WWE continuing its youth movement.

With Trick Williams now leading the charge on the main roster.

