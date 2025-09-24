A top WWE NXT star appears to be wrapping up business with the company.

According to new reports, 27-year-old WWE NXT Superstar Jazmyn Nyx is set to depart the company once her current contract expires.

WWE did extend an offer for Nyx to remain, but she is said to have turned it down, opting to move on when her deal officially runs out.

The storyline exit was set up on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, where Nyx was shown laid out and unconscious backstage. Jacy Jayne then addressed the situation, making it clear that Fatal Influence would be moving forward without her.

“Only the strong survive,” Jane said in reference to Nyx.

Jazmyn Nyx’s final WWE match came at last week’s special WWE NXT Homecoming show, where she teamed with Jayne and Fallon Henley in a losing effort against Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Once her contract officially expires, Nyx will be free to take bookings elsewhere.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)