All Elite Wrestling has locked down two promising rising stars.

On Wednesday evening, The Gates of Agony duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona surfaced on social media, sharing a photo of themselves with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

The caption to the posts suggests they have re-signed with the company.

“The marathon continues,” they wrote. “ALL Elite: The Sequel. #Quest4Gold.”

In an update, one source has confirmed that the tweet is, in fact, about new long-term, multi-year contracts that Kaun and Liona each signed to remain part of AEW.

The Gates of Agony recently aligned themselves with Ricochet in AEW, after spending the majority of their time in the company working in ROH, where they were former ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions alongside “The Machine” Brian Cage.

According to the aforementioned source, Kaun and Liona were represented by Steve Kaye of Paragon Talent Agency in negotiations with Khan.

